Tenney campaign blames Cuomo for delay in 22nd Congressional race decision

ALBANY, NY – The crisis of trying to find a winner in the election for New York’s 22nd Congressional seat continues, and it likely will not end anytime soon, and one of the candidates is blaming Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement, the campaign behind Republican candidate for Anthony Brindisi’s seat in Congress blamed the Governor for making unfair rule changes, saying they have overwhelmed the voting system.

An injunction was issued by an Otsego County supreme court judge on Tuesday blocking all eight counties in the district from certifying their votes.

This was because, among other issues, Oneida County elections staff used sticky notes to mark their ballots.

Brindisi’s camp has claimed he has taken the lead in the election, while Tenney’s camp claims she will win when all is said and done.