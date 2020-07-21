Tenney and Brindisi negotiate number of debates to held

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his Republican challenger Claudia Tenney are haggling over how many debates they should hold in the run-up to their rematch election this November.

Democrat Brindisi sent a letter to the former Congresswoman proposing they debate 4 times, in each of the 22nd District’s media markets.

Tenney countered by calling for twice as many.

The Utica-area businesswoman spent one term in the House in 2017 and 2018 before she was defeated in a very close race by Brindisi.