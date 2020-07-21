Tenney and Brindisi negotiate number of debates to held

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his Republican challenger Claudia Tenney are haggling over how many debates they should hold in the run-up to their rematch election this November.

Democrat Brindisi sent a letter to the former Congresswoman proposing they debate 4 times, in each of the 22nd District’s media markets.

Tenney countered by calling for twice as many.

The Utica-area businesswoman spent one term in the House in 2017 and 2018 before she was defeated in a very close race by Brindisi.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News