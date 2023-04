JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Beginning on Monday, April 17th, there will be a new temporary traffic pattern at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The Harry L. Drive entrance and exit will be closed for approximately two weeks for pedestrian crossing and intersection upgrades.

All traffic to the Oakdale Commons will have to enter and exit through the second entrance off Reynolds Road.

Key Bank will continue to have access via the first exit off Reynolds Road until further notice.