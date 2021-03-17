Temporary shift for Binghamton and JC Recycling

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton and Johnson City had to scramble to find somewhere else to take their recycling after the refuse company they typically work with had an equipment malfunction.

Both municipalities were notified on Monday by Bert Adams Disposal that the trash hauler wouldn’t be accepting their recyclables due to a breakdown at its facility.

The interruption is only expected to last a couple weeks.

During that time, Broome County is taking the items and recycling pickup is not expected to be impacted.

Owner Bert Adams tells NewsChannel 34 that neither municipality has a contract with his company and the Adams is still able to handle the recycling from its private customers.