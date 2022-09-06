BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will be turning the demolished Water Street Parking Garage site into a temporary parking lot in order to help support downtown businesses through the upcoming holiday season.

“More and more people are coming to downtown Binghamton to shop, enjoy a meal or attend a show, game or other type of entertainment,” said Mayor Kraham. “By adding a temporary surface lot near the corner of Water and Henry streets, the City is providing an added incentive for residents to come downtown and a boost to the businesses — like Boscov’s — that have helped drive its revitalization.”

The lot will have approximately 45 spots and is set to open next month. It will provide free two-hour parking for downtown patrons.

Earlier this year, the 52-year-old Water Street Parking garage was demolished after years of structural decay, said the City.

In the spring, Pike United will begin major construction on a $48 million mixed-use parking and housing development that will have roughly 500 parking spots on the lower floors. According to the City, the upper floors will include about 120 units of “market-rate” housing.