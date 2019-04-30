Temporary Closure of Farm to Market Road, Town of Union

TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. – Farm to Market Road in the Town of Union will be closed for a period on the morning of Saturday, April 27, 2019 to accommodate the 2019 Maine-Endwell Little League Parade on Farm to Market Road.

The road closure is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and the roadway will reopen to traffic on or about 11:30 a.m. the same day.

All local traffic will need to seek alternate routes while the road is closed.

Local detour routes utilizing local roads in the area will be available.

