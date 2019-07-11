Temple Concord participates in Lights for Liberty

A local temple is taking part in a national action to speak out against the treatment of migrants near the US Mexico border.

Temple Concord in Binghamton will be participating in the country-wide Lights for Liberty event calling for an end to what they call human detention camps. Considering Friday is the Jewish Sabbath, a regular evening service will take place at 8 pm, followed by speakers and music at 8:45. The event will conclude with a silent candlelight vigil outside the temple at 9. Rabbi Barbara Goldman-Wartell says its important to stand up to injustice.

“It’s really a human outcry to stop human detention camps and to remember that all people are human beings. And we have to treat everyone with a certain amount of respect and a certain amount of the basics.” Rabbi Goldman-Wartell says prayer is one way to address the crisis. All are welcome to attend the ceremony at 9 Riverside Drive even if you do not usually attend the services.