1  of  2
Breaking News
Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WBGH NBC 5 Contact DIRECTV today to Keep WIVT NewsChannel 34

Temple Concord participates in Lights for Liberty

News
Posted: / Updated:

A local temple is taking part in a national action to speak out against the treatment of migrants near the US Mexico border.

Temple Concord in Binghamton will be participating in the country-wide Lights for Liberty event calling for an end to what they call human detention camps. Considering Friday is the Jewish Sabbath, a regular evening service will take place at 8 pm, followed by speakers and music at 8:45. The event will conclude with a silent candlelight vigil outside the temple at 9. Rabbi Barbara Goldman-Wartell says its important to stand up to injustice.

“It’s really a human outcry to stop human detention camps and to remember that all people are human beings. And we have to treat everyone with a certain amount of respect and a certain amount of the basics.” Rabbi Goldman-Wartell says prayer is one way to address the crisis. All are welcome to attend the ceremony at 9 Riverside Drive even if you do not usually attend the services.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss