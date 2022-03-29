BINGHAMTON, NY – Health care advocates are calling for money to be set aside for telehealth in the New York State Budget, wanting doctors to get paid equally for telehealth and in-office visits.

Before the pandemic, telehealth visits were not very common. Now, it’s something doctors use frequently to supplement patient care.

“In rural settings, there might be one car for the whole family. And so they may not have that opportunity to come back, but they still need their results, or they still need to discuss a medical matter with their provider,” says Doctor Saint Jean.

Morris Auster, Senior Vice President for the Medical society of the State of New York says he’s worried that if doctors don’t get paid fairly for telehealth visits, they won’t be able to provide the service.

“It should be identical payment because the infrastructure associated with the physician associated with the service is the same, in terms of investing r of the rent and the office. In terms of paying the medical staff. In terms of development of the medical record and developing the technological component that’s associated with it,” says Morris.

This has been included in the Senate’s one-house budget, but not the Assembly’s. Assemblyman John McDonald weighing in.

“When you’re dealing with consultations, consultations can be in person, they can be done virtually and therefore the payment should be equal because it’s about the intellect of that decision, or that consultation that counts,” says McDonald.

While budget negotiations are still underway, The governor has proposed $150 Million for IT infrastructure and telehealth capabilities for eligible providers. The state budget deadline is April 1st.