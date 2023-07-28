ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Three teenagers are facing felony charges.

On July 26, at approximately 1:31 a.m., three teens were arrested by New York State Police at Endwell after fleeing from law enforcement. Troopers were on Nanticoke Avenue in the Village of Endicott when they observed the teens in a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly stolen out of the Syracuse area. Trooper attempted to make a stop after the car turned down North Street and the teens accelerated the vehicle, failing to comply. All three were taken into custody after all four tires deflated and were charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property. They are two 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male, all from Syracuse. The driver, one of the 16-year-olds, was also charged with the misdemeanor of unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle.

The teenagers committed numerous violations throughout multiple villages, towns, and cities. Troopers were assisted by the Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and Troopers from SP Binghamton.

While on Interstate 81 near exit 5, Trooper deployed a tire deflation device called a Stinger. The Stinger was effective in stopping the teens, leading to their arrest. Stop sticks were also deployed by a deputy after the vehicle continued to drive on Interstate 81.

All three were arraigned at Youth Part Court.