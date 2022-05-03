GUILFORD, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two teens were ticketed last weekend for underage drinking on New York State land.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, shortly before midnight on April 29, Forest Rangers found a gathering of over a dozen teenagers while patrolling Chenango County State lands.

This gathering was specifically in the Lyons Brook State Forest in the Town of Guilford.

DEC Forest Rangers interviewed the partygoers, and as a result, a 19-year-old from Otego and an 18-year-old from Guildford were ticketed for underage possession of alcohol on State Forest land.

Rangers then spoke to the claimed designated drivers to ensure these individuals were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and dispersed the group.

The identity of the two ticketed teens were not disclosed by the Department of Environmental Conservation.