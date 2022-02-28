KIRKWOOD, NY – The New York State Police are reporting the death of a minor after a serious car crash in Kirkwood Sunday.

At around 4:30 in the afternoon, police and other agencies responded to a single vehicle crash off Interstate 81 South at the Exit 1 off ramp.

Inside the car was the driver, 40 year-old Andrew Morley of Windsor, as well as a 14 year-old boy and a 12 year-old girl, also of Windsor.

All three were take to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. The 14 year-old was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.