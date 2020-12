CANDOR, NY – A teenager was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Candor on Monday.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, 16 year-old Jacob Rogers was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry on Park Settlement Road when the vehicle went off road and overturned, resting on its roof.

Rogers was driving, and his one passenger was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.