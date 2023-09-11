BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is awaiting sentencing after admitting to rape before the Broome County Court.

Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that 19-year-old Maximus Quinones pleaded guilty to felony rape in the first degree after he admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old child in August of 2022.

Quinones will be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison with 10 years post-release supervision on December 1. He will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act. Prior to the offense, Quinones had no known criminal history.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Bureau will continue to fight for vulnerable victims. This disposition assures that the victim will not have to testify in court and keep this defendant out of our community,” said Michael Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.