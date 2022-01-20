ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is facing charges after police say he shot at officers sitting in a parked car on Glenwood Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two investigators were in an unmarked police vehicle around 6:37 p.m. when they saw a man in the roadway armed with a long gun. Police say the man fired at least one shot at the investigators, “unprovoked.” Investigators say no one was injured.

The investigators got out of the car, returned fire, and chased the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Rochester police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kenneth Nixon in an update Thursday morning.

According to officials, he has been charged with two counts of Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, two counts of Reckless Endangerment and two counts of Menacing a Police Officer — all felonies.

Nixon is expected to be arraigned tomorrow in Rochester City Court.

Authorities say a .22 caliber rifle, pictured below, was located at the scene of the shooting.

The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have begun a joint criminal investigation. The RPD also opened an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.