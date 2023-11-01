TOWN OF COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Colesville.

17-year-old Makai Wilkinson of Harpursville was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Monday. Wilkinson was driving a pickup truck with two passengers on Welton Street when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers, also teenagers, were transported Wilson Hospital. One of the passengers was treated for minor injuries while the other sustained serious injuries.

“This is a truly horrific tragedy, and on behalf of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, our hearts go out to the family and friends of Makai Wilkinson and to the entire Harpursville school and community,” said Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

This is an ongoing investigation.