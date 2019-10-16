Teen Traffic Safety Day helps educate teens about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Teens from across the area were brought together for a life saving message last week.

The Broome County Traffic Safety Program hosted its Teen Traffic Safety Day.

The event raised awareness about impaired and distracted driving as well as seatbelt use.



It also featured Fatal Vision Goggles, driving simulators and seat belt demonstrations.

The students also heard from Bobby Petrocelli, a motivational speaker and author, who lost his wife when a drunk driver crashed through a wall in his house.

Petrocelli says that it wasn’t only drunk driving that caused the crash, it was also factors surrounding why the driver was drunk.

“My message is to let people know they matter. That every person has intrinsic value, purpose and a destiny. But the sad reality is what we also have is every person in this world has been hurt and broken somewhere in life. And there’s levels of hurt and brokenness. But what I always tell people, the simplicity of my message is this: if you don’t get your hurt and brokenness healed, you’re going to make poor choices out of that hurt and brokenness,” says Petrocelli.

The event was held at the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

It was open not only to students, but parents and faculty from the participating school districts.