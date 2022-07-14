JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday at about 2 p.m. a 19-year-old female was struck by a car in Johnson City.

The female was struck on Baldwin Street between Floral Ave. and Grand Ave. She was treated on the scene and was then transported to Wilson Hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

The Johnson City Police Department interviewed several people who were present during the accident and also collected video evidence from the area.

According to police, a preliminary investigation concluded that the female rapidly entered the roadway directly in front of the moving vehicle and was struck.

At this time, detectives do not believe that the incident was the drivers fault, but the accident remains under investigation.