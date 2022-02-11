ENDICOTT, NY – A local teenager is planning a trip to raise awareness for an organization that means a lot to him.

Union-Endicott Junior Luke Pylypciw obtained his pilot license at the age of 17.

Starting April 8th, Pylypciw will be flying around the eastern half of the U.S. stopping in different areas to meet with veteran organizations and shake hands with heroes.

He could be gone anywhere from 5 to 10 days, flying in a 1977 Mooney M-20-J.

Pylypciw hopes this trip can inspire the youth to see what can be achieved at such a young age.

“So I’ve always wanted to do a longer flight but I wanted to put meaning behind it and I wanted to raise money for a group that meant a lot to me. That’s why we chose Hope for the Warriors and that’s kind of the whole inspiration behind the trip,” says Pylypciw.

He adds that he has ties to the military, as his grandfather served in the military.

He also feels the need to shed light on a topic he feels doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

National Donor Events Manager, Danielle Rose, says Pylypciw actually approached Hope for the Warriors on his own with this idea.

“He’s very passionate, very driven, very ambitious. He came to the table with all of his goals, a whole plan for everything, basically laid out and we were just willing to jump in and support wherever he needed,” says Rose.

Pylyciw hopes this is one of many longer trips he’ll take.

He does have a website set up for this flight, and he’s fundraising to donate to Hope for the Warriors.

There is also a a youtube page where he will share his journey.

To find all the information, visit LoopfortheTroops.org.

He’s taking this flight with his dad, and a safety pilot.