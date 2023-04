SPENCER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An 18-year-old Elmira native has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree following an investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, who has not been named, allegedly intentionally damaged the property of another person in the Town of Spencer on the evening of March 28th.

She was released and issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Spencer Court on June 15th.