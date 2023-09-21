ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 21, by Oneida City Police for allegedly driving a stolen car into a house and causing it to explode in Oneida on Saturday morning, Sept. 9.

The home on West Elm Street in Oneida exploded after the car drove into it, rupturing the gas line, resulting in the home’s explosion.

The teen has 30 criminal charges against them, including:

1 count of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree

1 count of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree

1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree

9 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree

6 counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree

9 counts of Reckless Endangerment of Property

1 count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

1 count of Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) 1 count of Unlicensed Operator (traffic ticket)

1 count of Failure to Keep Right (traffic ticket)

Following the arrest, the suspect was brought before Madison County Court’s “Youth Part” and was arraigned, according to Oneida police. The teen was then released to an adult with specific guidelines in place.