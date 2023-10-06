Seek to see if he is competent to aid in his defense

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The teenage boy accused of shooting a Proctor High School Security Officer following a football game on September 9, 2023 appeared in Oneida County Court on Friday, October 6.

Jahlil Chapman is being tried as an adult and is facing seven felonies in connection to an incident that occurred on Armory Drive, between the football stadium and a school parking lot.

The indictment by the Oneida County Grand Jury indicates that Jeff Lynch, the school security officer who was wounded in the back of his neck, was not the target that Chapman was gunning for. According to the indictment, Chapman was attempting to shoot another teen and instead hit Lynch with one shot.

Chapman is charged with:

Second Degree Attempted Murder for attempting to cause the death of a 16 year old male.

First Degree Assault for attempting to cause the death of a 16 year old male and causing injury to Jeff Lynch.

Second Degree Assault for attempting to cause injury to a 16 year old male and causing injury to Jeff Lynch.

Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for having a loaded gun with intent to use the weapon.

Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon for having a loaded gun not in his home or place of business.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

First Degree Criminal Use of a Firearm while committing a felony.

Chapman is due back in County Court before Judge Robert Bauer on Monday, November 6 to follow up on the results of the psychiatric exam.