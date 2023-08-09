VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) With technology developing as quickly as it is, online security is more important than ever, so Binghamton University hosted an educational camp for local teachers.

BU hosted the GenCyber Teacher Program to educate K through 12 teachers on cyber security concepts, and how to teach them in the classroom. The camp covered concepts such as cyber ethics, cyber bullying, identity theft, social media security, malicious software and others. The Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University, Ping Yang says that the teachers created 3 different lesson plans about cyber security that can be applied in their classrooms.

“Equipping teachers with those skills needed to guide students in using computer technology safely, students can use the skills learned, to protect themselves and others against cyber threats,” said Yang.

Yang says that 23 teachers from 18 regional schools participated in the eight-day camp.

The camp was funded by a $136,000 grant from the National Security Agency. Participating teachers received $900, a Chromebook, t-shirt, and lesson slides.