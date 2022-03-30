BINGHAMTON, NY – Tri-Cities Opera is embarking on a new relationship as it presents a newly created production of a classic story with some interesting twists.

TCO is returning to the Forum next month with a staging of Rossini’s “Cinderella” with all new sets and costumes.

It’s based on the classic tale, although based on a French telling so a bit different from the Disney version we’re all familiar with.

In this opera, there is a fairy godfather and wicked stepfather rather than godmother and stepmother.

And a bracelet replaces the glass slipper.

But much of the story remains the same, including Cinderella’s two evil stepsisters.

Tenor Aaron Crouch plays Prince Charming.

Crouch says the opera has a natural excitement to it.

“There’s a lot of really fun fast notes and fast sections and super exciting. Very difficult to learn, but once you get, and especially having the opportunity to collaborate with amazing artists is so fantastic, it makes it easier. It’s just super fun because the music is very light and I think it’s enjoyable for everyone,” says Crouch.

The production of Cinderella marks the first collaboration between T-C-O and Syracuse Opera.

While Tri-Cities is providing the sets, costumes, props and rehearsal space, the General and Artistic Director of Syracuse Opera is conducting the show and working with the artists.

T-C-O General Director John Rozzoni says the partnership will help bring their productions to wider audiences.

“Between the various pieces of the puzzle that come together with Syracuse Opera, Tri-Cities Opera and our local communities and the markets that support our companies, I think we’re really poised for a sustainable model that sees both companies thriving and sees a lot more, better opera for both of our communities,” says Rozzoni.

Together, the companies were able to sign guest artists for the majority of the roles, although 2 of T-C-O’s resident artists and a Binghamton University masters student have also been cast.

Cinderella will be performed on Sunday April 10th at 3 P-M at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

It will be staged in Syracuse on May 1st.

For tickets to the Binghamton show, go to TriCitiesOpera.com.