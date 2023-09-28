CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Taylor woman is facing charges for her role in attempted sex crimes against a child.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced that 54-year-old Cheri Demott was arrested on September 23 as a result of a sexual abuse investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of sex abuse allegations that had occurred between 2021 and 2023 at an undisclosed location in the Town of Taylor. During the investigation, it was revealed that Demott allegedly put a child in danger by failing to protect them from attempted sexual abuse. She was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Demott was arraigned and released. She is scheduled to appear in the Taylor Town Court on October 18.