BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The charitable arm of the AARP is seeking volunteers to help people fill out their income tax returns.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation services prior to the April filing deadline at several locations throughout Greater Binghamton and beyond. The help is available to all people, with an emphasis on seniors and low-income families.

The organization is looking for volunteers.

You don’t need to have a background in accounting, but it’s good to have comfort dealing with numbers. Even more important, according to District Coordinator Keith Harrison, is a familiarity with computers, both desktop and laptop, as well as an ability to work with people.

Harrison says it’s a rewarding experience.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to help the folks who have come in needing help and they are really very grateful. That’s a good feeling,” said Harris.

Harrison says the foundation provides between 8 and 10 days of training in January to teach volunteers what they need to know regarding the tax law.

Volunteers are asked to commit to two days of volunteering per week.

The program runs Monday through Friday from 10 to 2.

To learn more, visit aarp.org.