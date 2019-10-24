Taste NY Expo brings in best local products

BINGHAMTON NY – Some of the best local products in the state were all under one roof last week.

The Food and Farms Business Expo at the Doubletree Hotel showcased some great locally made products.

Available was everything from food to skincare products.

The event was geared toward buyers for retail stores, distributors, packaging companies and other businesses that can serve the local producers.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Executive Director Vicki Giarratano says this was one of only two state food shows this year, and the turnout was great.

“That’s really important because they’re supporting these vendors and these local vendors, but most importantly they’re learning from one another, who their distributors are, how to get their products in the hands of other distributors, and I think it’s a real awareness of the bountiful product that’s created here in New York State,” says Giarratano.

The expo was co-sponsored by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce with financial support of the state’s Taste NY initiative.

Following the success, Giarratano says Cornell Cooperative plans to hold the event again next year.