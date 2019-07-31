Taste New York tent returns to Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON,N.Y. – Some of the best flavors the Empire State has to offer will be available again this year at the Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

The Taste New York tent features wines, craft spirits, coffee, snacks, ice cream and more from producers across the state.

It’s organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County which also operates permanent Taste New York stores on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson and at the Gateway Welcome Center on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood.

Manager Amy Willis says it’s a great way to introduce New York products to people who haven’t yet visited their stores.

“I think it’s really great. A lot of times people don’t quite know where we are, or who we are when they come to this location here on our Cornell Cooperative Extension Campus. So it gives us an opportunity to really touch and kind of interact with some people that may not necessarily shop here or at our local farmers market,” she said.

This is the third year for the tent.

Willis says most of the vendors are from outside of our area and not necessarily the same ones as attend the Regional Farmers Market.

And she says the tent has shifted its focus from products to purchase and take home to items customers can enjoy on site at the festival.

Time is running out to purchase your $20 three day Spiedie Fest pass.

For ticket locations, go to http://SpiedieFest.com.