KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Travelers passing through the Southern Tier Welcome Center on Interstate 81 got some yummy treats to celebrate Taste New York’s ten year anniversary today.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball stopped by while local businesses and farmers got to shine in the spotlight, sampling food and beverages. Ten Local vendors were on site sampling their products to commemorate Taste New York’s 10th birthday.

Today’s celebration marked the fifth in a series of events taking place across the state.

Amy Willis is a food systems coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension, and says that the mission of Taste New York has always been to showcase local farmers and their products.

Willis says, “It’s always exciting when commissioner Ball gets to come into town. We also celebrated dairy month and we had Andy from Gilligan’s Ice Cream with us today giving out samples as well. So, anytime we can bring together our local vendors, tell people who are traveling through New York State a little bit about the products we create here, that’s always a plus for us.”

Commissioner Ball and other visitors to the welcome center got to sample products from vendors such as Gilligan’s Ice Cream, Juuuice Juicery, Jukebox Donuts and others. Many of the vendors also sell their products at the Broome County Regional farmer’s market on Upper Front Street every Saturday.