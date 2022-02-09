WASHINGTON, DC – In the 20 years since its first targeted drone struck and killed a terrorist lined to 911…AUK Watchdog group reports the US has launched over 91,000 airstrikes.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal says each strike brought deadly consequences.

“As many as 48 thousand civilians across, seven countries were reportedly killed,” says Blumenthal.

A strike at the end of August in Kabul killed 10 civilians including 7 children.

Blumenthal and Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin says Drone strikes should only be used as a last resort.

“These are not just numbers. These are real people,” says Durbin.

Durbin and California democrat Dianne Feinstein are calling for more transparency, including an annual report from the Pentagon from the pentagon and US Drone strikes outside the war zones that cause civilian casualities.

South Carolina republican Lindsey Graham says Drone strikes are a needed tool.

Retired air force general John Jumper says drones provide more precision than alternative options but told Congress that sometimes mistakes are made.

“We need to do better. But this capability is given us the ability to discriminate in ways that we have never done before,” says Jumper.

Durbin says change will come through more military accountability for civilian causalties.

“We must ensure that erroneous strikes are followed by appropriate investigations,” says Durbin.