Tanya Tucker concert at Tioga Downs canceled

NICHOLS, NY – A concert that was to be held at Tioga Downs on Friday to benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group has been canceled.

Tanya Tucker made the decision to cancel the show as she is recovering from ongoing medical treatment.

Those who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.

Those who purchased tickets at the Tioga Downs gift shop may return them.

Ticket sales were to benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support group, with owner Jeff Gural donating an additional $40 for each ticket sold.

Gural has decided to donate the sales for 2,000 tickets sold, totaling $40,000.