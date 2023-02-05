BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County is offering a bus trip to the Philadelphia Flower Show on Tuesday, March 7th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The show will feature an exciting floral experience, bringing together dynamic designers, bold exhibits, world-class shopping, education, music, food, and family fun.

It is the world’s longest-running and largest indoor flower show.

The cost is $100 per person, which includes bus fare and a ticket to the event.

The registration deadline is February 21st. You can do so by visiting ccebroomecounty.com/events or calling 607-772-8953.

The busses will leave from the Cracker Barrel parking lot at 7 a.m.

There will be a rest stop on the ride down and on the way home.