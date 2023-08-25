ENDICOTT, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) One local resident drew yesterday’s lucky numbers.

The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket for the August 24 drawing was sold at the Endicott Price Chopper on North Street. The grocery store sold one winning ticket totaling $19,115.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily from a field of one through 39 and televised at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, with the Gaming Commission contributing $3.7 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year to help support education across New York State.