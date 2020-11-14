T-Mobile brings high speed internet to Binghamton area

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A big phone and internet company is bringing an important service to Binghamton for the first time.

T-Mobile is bringing to our area its Home Internet pilot service.

The company says its plan will provide high speed connections to areas that may have had to deal with slower connections.

Its service will help families with remote learning for students, streaming video on a computer or phone, Zoom meetings, and more.

Spokesperson Steve Carlson says having reliable internet service now is important for everyone now, including rural areas.

“By being able to launch our home broadband in a lot of rural areas, because it travels via wireless signal that cable lines don’t typically reach, we’re able to bring reliable internet to a lot of places that have never had it before, or if they did, it was painfully slow. This is a faster connection which you need today,” he says.

There are no contracts or data caps for the service, which you will be able to install yourself.

The final cost will be $50 a month, and will not rise for any reason.

Home Internet is live now, and you can visit http://T-Mobile.com to sign up for it.