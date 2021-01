SYRACUSE, NY (AP) – Syracuse University has delayed the start of their spring semester by another two weeks, in order to combat the impact of the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.

This pushes the start of the semester back to February 8th, and is expected to end by May 21st, according to Chancellor Kent Syverud.

The decision was also made in part with the Onondaga County Health Department, and would also allow some time for the university’s front-line workers to get vaccinated, Syverud says.