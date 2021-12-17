SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University’s Department of Athletics announced Friday that the next two men’s basketball games are postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

These games include Saturday’s game against Lehigh and the Cornell game on Tuesday, December 21.

The athletic department is currently re-evaluating the schedule to determine if the games can be made up this season.

The women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County will continue as planned.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for intercollegiate athletics all over the country,” says John Wildhack, director of athletics. “Our top priority is safeguarding the health and well-being of our student-athletes, athletics staff, fans and the campus and Central New York communities. While it is disappointing to have to postpone any athletic event, this is the right decision given the increasingly difficult public health landscape.”