Syracuse man facing charges after biting State Trooper in the leg

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse man is facing multiple charges after biting a State Trooper in the leg.

Noah Rivers, 24, of Syracuse, was visiting a friend in Salina. The friend thought Rivers was acting strange and wanted him to leave. When Rivers wouldn’t leave, the police were called.

When State Police arrived, Rivers became combative and was taken into custody. As Rivers was being placed into the patrol car, Rivers bit a State Trooper in his upper leg, causing pain and bleeding.

Rivers was arraigned at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

The trooper was treated and released.

