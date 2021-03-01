Syracuse man accused of stealing over $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local man was arrested for stealing a significant amount of money from an auto group in Watertown, New York.

New York State Police confirmed that arrest of Joseph A. Pompo, 31, of Syracuse, New York on February 26 for Grand Larceny in the First Degree.

According to State Police Pompo was charged with stealing over one million dollars from a business dealing with the Fuccillo Auto Group. The business deal spanned from January 2020 to December 2020.

Pompo was virtually arraigned in the City of Watertown and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 4, 2021 in the City of Watertown Court.

New York State Police Troop D arrested Joseph Pompo on February 26, 2021.