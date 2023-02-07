SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elementary student from a local elementary school was found with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade inside their backpack, according to Syracuse Police.

The 5-year-old student came to school at Porter Elementary School on Monday, February 7 where the following objects were inside the child’s backpack.

Syracuse Police told NewsChannel 9 that there was no gun found, only the magazine and ammunition.

Police also say at this time, it seems as if the student didn’t know the following objects were inside their backpack.

This investigation is active and ongoing at the moment.