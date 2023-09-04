CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A priest ordained by the Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has been arrested for sexual abuse allegations.

On August 31, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Reverend Nathan Brooks, 36, of Lafayette. Brooks allegedly subjected one individual to inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions from 2019 to 2021 in the Town of Homer and in the City of Cortland.

Brooks was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, forcible touching, and sexual abuse in the third degree. According to a news release from the Diocese, Brooks has been suspended from all priestly ministry at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Brooks serves as an administrator at the Church of the Nativity at Saint Joseph in LaFayette, Immaculate Conception in Pompey, Saint Leo in Tully and Saint Patrick Mission in Otisco. He was ordained in 2019.

Most Rev. Douglas Lucia, Bishop of the Diocese of Syracuse said in a statement “This is distressing news, most certainly to me, and to all of you. As a Catholic family, we have been on a journey of trying to make amends for the great harm that was caused in the past and now we are faced with this situation. Like me, I can only assume that you have many questions, but we must prayerfully await the conclusion of the investigation.”

According to the Bishop, the diocese has and will continue to fully cooperate with the Cortland County District Attorney’s Office.

Brooks is scheduled to appear in the Town of Homer Court on September 5 and the Cortland City Court on September 6.