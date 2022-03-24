SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Opera and Tri-Cities Opera of Binghamton have announced that they will join together for their first endeavor: a co-produced opera for Central New York and the Southern Tier.

Rossini’s “Cinderella” will debut at Binghamton’s Forum Theatre on April 10 and then move to Syracuse’s Course Hinds theater on May 1. The show will keep the same creative team, cast, chorus, orchestra, set, and costumes between locations.

This collaboration comes after the companies have been “fighting for survival for so long,” says Christian Capocaccia, General and Artistic Director of the Syracuse Opera. Joining forces with the Tri-Cities Opera, they say, will allow the companies to present opera as it was meant to be, with “beautiful sets and costumes, gorgeous singing, and a full orchestra.”

It also comes after months of discussion and planning and is a result of a formal consulting process. The collaboration, the companies say, “creates synergy while enhancing the individual identity of each company.”

John Rozzoni, General Director of Tri-Cities Opera, says, “Considering that two years ago, both companies were forced to shut down completely, the advent of this collaboration is a miracle. Together we are poised to create a more robust and inclusive vision of what opera can be to our communities.”