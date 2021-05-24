Syracuse alum and President of the United States, Joe Biden, speaks virtually at SU commencement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse commencement weekend kicked off on Saturday and President Biden was one of the surprise virtual speakers at Syracuse University’s first commencement of the weekend.

Syracuse never told the graduating class who our commencement speaker was. Today @POTUS spoke virtually to SU students at the first commencement of the weekend. #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/sw2VvEB1Fx — Natalie Dascoulias (@ndascoulias) May 22, 2021

“Hello Syracuse, chancellor, trustees, and faculty. Thank you for your leadership,” he said. “To all the graduates and their families, congratulations. I’m so proud of you and so happy to welcome you to the Syracuse alumni family. Syracuse holds a special place in my heart. I made lifelong friends here at the law school.”