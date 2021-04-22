Synergy Athletics upgrades their facility

BINGHAMTON, NY- In just a matter of 24 hours, 2 Synergy Athletic Facilities were upgraded.

After being closed from March till August due to the pandemic, the President of Synergy decided it was time for a change.

Joe Hashey invested over $50,000 to redesign and bring in some new equipment.

He’s also bringing in some new staff members as well as some training interns from local universities.

Hashey noticed that his members preferred their own personal workout space to begin with, which is ultimately why he decided to do this upgrade.

“This is all possible because the members gave us such good will during the pandemic when we were closed. They stayed on and stayed engaged online and we wanted to repay all that good will and give them a fresh and updated facility to return to and keep investing in the programs here,” says Hashey.

With these new upgrades, everyone is at least 6 to 12 feet apart and everyone stays in one spot the entire workout.

This method not only makes it easier for the trainer to have a good eye on everybody, it also is a safer way to workout.

Synergy offers personalized workouts, everyone gets their own guided workout targeted to them.