Synergy Athletics holds David Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge

ENDWELL, NY – An area fitness center is hosting a fitness challenge this weekend that will test the endurance of any fitness junkie.

Synergy Athletics in Endwell is currently hosting the David Goggins 4 by 4 by 48 Challenge this weekend, which began at 5 P-M today.

The challenge involves an individual to either run 4 miles or do a 45 minute workout every 4 hours over the course of 48-straight hours.

The challenge was created by the event’s namesake, a tri-athlete, as a way to test a person’s physical and mental toughness while also raising money for charities.

Synergy Trainer and Mentor Bryon Palmer says those who are choosing the workout over running can expect each workout to target certain body parts to avoid a burn out by the end of the weekend.

Palmer says this event is not a competition against others, but rather against yourself.

“We’re using these workouts as more of a, try to challenge yourself. This is not a competition by any means. We’re not trying to portray it as a competition because it’s more a competition with yourself. We don’t want you to come out of this feeling terrible and exhausted, although you probably will just because of the lack of sleep aspect,” says Palmer.

The idea to have this challenge came from Dan Kosick, a member at Synergy who heard of the challenge through Goggins’ social media pages.

Kosick had his right leg amputated above the knee after being diagnosed with a tumor at just 15 years old.

However, he turned that challenge into motivation and earned a spot on the U.S. Adaptive Alpine Ski Team and was a 2-time Paralympian.

Kosick has gained physical and mental toughness through his life’s journey, and saw this as a chance to further challenge himself.

Kosick says that for anyone who is planning on participating in this event, they need to prepare for the toll it will take on them and learn to adapt.

“Just preparing yourself to have a sucky experience, and learning how to embrace it, and enjoy it is all you need to do. If you come in thinking it’s going to feel good, and everything’s going to go perfectly smooth, then you probably won’t have a great time. But, knowing that there will be some difficultness, challenging parts to it, is what to expect. I think we’ll have a good time with it,” says Kosick.

As of this afternoon, the challenge had nearly 60 participants, with some even staying overnight inside Synergy’s gym.

If you would like to participate, you are still welcome to join at any point throughout the weekend.

They are asking for a $10 donation to Make-A-Wish, as well as 4 non-perishable items to go to CHOW.

The final workout or run loop for the challenge will begin Sunday at 1 P-M.