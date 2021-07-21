Synergy Athletics gets a makeover with a brand new mural

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to member of the Summer Youth Employment program a local gym is getting a new look.

Students can apply for this program which employs 200 teenagers to learn employment skills such as cashing paychecks, and filling out time sheets.

One group was employed by Synergy Athletics located on Binghamton’s Upper Front street to design and paint a mural on its building.

This 5 week program helps students grow in confidence as they prepare to take on future jobs.

Supervisor Emily Rogers says that painting the mural is a positive first job for many of the students.

“I think what’s really special about mural painting is it helps them take ownership of their community. They’re creating something beautiful, and people are noticing. People on the road are coming and honking at it, people are coming up, it just gives them a sense of pride,” says Rogers.

Some students have no prior experiences painting, while others have been practicing the art for a long time.

Worker Hailey Bonilla says she has been painting for years, but never on anything of this size.

“I was a bit nervous coming to this job site, I didn’t know what to expect, and then when I got here it was actually really exciting. I got right into it. This is my first job I ever had , it’s a good experience being around these great, powerful people,” says Bonilla.

Synergy is excited to be partnered with the summer program and give students the chance to gain employment skills while making the community look a little brighter.