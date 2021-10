A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

VESTAL, NY – Get started trick or treating a little early with a special trunk or treat event.

Head Over Heels gymnastics and Synergy Athletics are teaming up once again for a trunk or treat pop up the Saturday before Halloween.

Local businesses and organizations including first responders, small business, sports teams and local politicians will all be participating.

The event is free and welcome to anyone in the community.

Doors with open at 2pm on Saturday, October 30th.