BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local chef is preparing a new soul food meals-to-go option as she also vies for a national competition.

Chantay Skrine launched her business Sweetay’s out of her home in 2001, making custom cakes and catering events in her own kitchen. Last year, she expanded her operation using the Cornell Cooperative Extension commercial to prepare meals and snacks for sale at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market. Now, starting next week, she plans to sell some of her most popular dishes, such jerk chicken, barbecue chicken, peas and rice and sides at the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street. Skrine says Sweetay’s is an outpouring of everything she loves about cooking.

“It’s bringing love to people. It’s bringing love through my food to people, seeing people eat my food and seeing their reactions for the first time. And having them come back as continuous customers, it just makes my heart happy.” she said.

Skrine is also involved in a few upcoming CCE events, including a cooking class with veterans later this month and the Women of Food fundraiser for the commercial kitchen which features a number of female chefs who use the facility.

She is also a finalist in the Favorite Chef contest with celebrity chef Carla Hall. The online voting contest provides the winner with $25,000, a two-page spread in Taste of Home magazine and the opportunity to cook with Hall.



To vote for Skrine as Favorite Chef, go click here. For more information on the Woman of Food summer cookout click here.