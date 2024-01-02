BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH)- An ice cream and coffee cafe is coming to Binghamton where a popular frozen yogurt spot used to be.

The Sweet Frog on South Washington Street has closed, making way for a new business called Sweet Treats.

Husband and wife duo George and Tammy Clover made a deal with the previous owners at the end of August, and officially took over ownership on October first.

The business will feature a colorful menu with a focus on ice cream, coffee, and baked goods including bagels, homemade cookies, scones and more.

Sweet Treats will be bringing a new flavor of coffee to Greater Binghamton, as Co-Owner George Clover says the business will be the first in the area to offer Kubal Coffee products, which is based out of Syracuse.

Clover says in addition to their soft serve options they are also bringing in Perry’s Hard Ice Cream as well as milkshakes and flurries.

Co-Owner of Sweet Treats George Clover says “Our tagline at Sweet Treats Cafe is ‘Where ice cream meets coffee’. This business, more than an opportunity for my wife and myself, is another way that we can touch and reach the community.”

Clover says that Sweet Treats will be donating to different local non profits by offering an ice cream flavor of the month, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the organization.

He says that they are re-branding the bright green and pink Sweet Frog signage and updating the buildings’ plumbing and electrical systems, while also adding more cabinets and countertops.



Clover hopes that the business will have a soft opening in a couple of weeks and should be fully operational by February first.