Sweet potato nachos, Nutrition in the Kitchen

It’s time again for Nutrition in the Kitchen, our monthly collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Today, Nutrition Program Manager Tara Kenyon is preparing sweet potato nachos for us.

It’s a nutritious snack great for those looking for a healthier diet in the new year.

The recipe calls for roasting and crisping the sweet potato slices and then smothering them in black beans, tomatoes, avocados, low-fat cheese and low-fat Greek yogurt.

Kenyon says sweet potatoes are very versatile, they can be mashed, baked or even put in a chili.

“Sweet potatoes have a lot of protein, they’re high in fiber. They’re very high in vitamin A and vitamin C which is good for our immune system. They have a lot of potassium and magnesium. And they have a nutrient called choline as well which is an important nutrient used to make acetylcholine which is a neurotransmitter that is important for our mood, our memory and our muscle control,” says Kenyon.

Kenyon says sweet potatoes are also recommended over white potatoes for diabetics and pre-diabetics as they won’t raise your blood sugar.

The fall root crop can stay fresh in cold storage through the winter and is currently available from vendors at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market Saturday mornings from 9 to 1.

You can watch Kenyon make the dish and find the recipe here.

And Cornell Cooperative has a number of free online nutrition classes coming up on topics such as eating a balanced diet and increasing your fruit and vegetable intake.

You can find out more and register at the CCE Broome Nutrition Programs page on Facebook.