Swedish quintet brings blend of folk music to the Bundy Museum Tuesday night

BINGHAMTON – An award-winning Swedish quintet is bringing its blend of folk music to Binghamton tomorrow evening.

Jaerv is a five member group in which all of the musicians play instruments and sing, blending their voices into what’s been called extroverted, vigorous, heartfelt folk music.

The band incorporates jazz and pop influences to also produce energetic dances and free inprovisations.

Jaerv is performing at the Bundy Museum on Main Street tomorrow at 7:30 pm.

A donation of between $15 and $20 is suggested.

The concert will be recorded live for broadcast on the Bundy’s radio station WBDY 99.5 FM as part of its Chenango Sessions weekly syndicated radio program.

