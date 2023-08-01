JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A national leader in commercial real estate has opened its first office in Upstate New York here in Greater Binghamton.

SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors moved into 520 Columbia Drive in Johnson City on June 1st. The office is managed by Scott Warren who has a long history in commercial real estate locally. In fact, he was number one in overall sales in Broome County last year and has led the county in commercial and investment sales since 2018. Warren says SVN pioneered a different approach by collaborating with other brokers and investors. Rather than representing both buyers and sellers, it typically only handles one side of the transaction which Warren says results in nearly 10% more value for the property owner.

“Our philosophy is 50% of the fees 100% of the time. Through organized and collaborative effort, we reach out to brokers and investors nationwide, and potential tenants nationwide, to try to bring the best value that we can to the consumer,” said Warren.

Warren says 65% of buyers and tenants come from outside a given market in commercial deals. SVN is looking to add qualified agents. For more information, go to svn.com.